Get Wedding-Ready With This Full-Body Toning Workout

Q: Help! I need a quick workout thatll tone me up in time for my wedding next month.

A: This high-intensity workout comes from fitness-DVD maven Jari Love, a Calgary, Alberta–based personal trainer and exercise expert for over 20 years.

Love created this low-weight, high-rep routine from her Ripped DVD series. After each move, do 1 minute of jumping jacks or running in place to keep your heart rate up and maximize calorie burn (increase to 2 minutes as you get stronger). Do this 15- to 20- minute workout once or twice a week, and youll make it to the alter in fine form.

Trainer tip (for all three moves): If you have back or knee problems, stick with 3-pound weights and dont lower yourself fully into the squats or lunges. Also, be sure to keep your abs tight.

Plie Squat With Upright Row A

for thighs, shoulders, butt, core, and hamstrings

Stand with your feet a little more than shoulder-width apart and toes pointed slightly outward. Hold a 3- to 5-pound dumbbell in each hand in front of your thighs, palms facing inward. Squat and drop your arms straight down toward the floor until you feel a stretch in your inner thighs (dont lift your heels). Return to standing.

Point your elbows away from your body, keep your shoulders down, and draw the dumbbells up your chest as if zipping a jacket, keeping the weights close to your body. Lower your arms to complete the rep. Do as many reps as you can in 4 minutes (about 20–40).

Lunge With Anterior Raise A

for legs, core, butt, and shoulders

Stand with your legs just less than shoulder-width apart. Hold a 3-to 5-pound dumbbell with both hands in front of your thighs. Raise your right heel slightly and step back about 2 feet with your right foot, keeping your knees slightly bent.



Keeping your back and arms straight, bend both legs to 90-degree angles and raise your arms to shoulder height. Lower your arms and straighten your legs (dont move your right foot) to complete the rep. Do as many reps as you can in 2 minutes with the right leg (about 10–20), then repeat with the left leg.

Trainer tip: If you feel shaky at first, try this move without the dumbbell, holding onto a chair for balance.





Bent-Knee Deadlift With Bicep Curls A

for quads, abs, butt, and biceps

Stand with legs shoulder-width apart, a 3- to 5-pound dumbbell in each hand, palms facing front. Lean forward from the hips and squat until your legs make a 90-degree angle.



Slowly stand up and curl the dumbbells up to your chest. Gradually lower your arms to complete the rep. Do as many reps as you can in 4 minutes (about 20–40).