BodyWork: Bikini Workout

Q: What can I do to look better in a bikini top?

A: You can tone up the area many women neglect: your chest. Strong chest muscles are key to maintaining good posture, keeping your upper half looking fit for swimsuit season, and helping you do all the pushing life demands, whether its a vacuum, wheelbarrow, or grocery cart. These 3 moves give you a thorough chest workoutwithout having to wait in line for the bench press at the gym.

Incline Dumbbell Press A Beginning in a seated position and holding a dumbbell in each hand, slowly walk your feet out from the ball until your upper back is resting comfortably on it and your hips are lower than your shoulders. Raise your hands to shoulder height; elbows should be in line with your shoulders and pointing toward the floor.

Trainer tip: Because of their size, chest muscles are surprisingly strong. So use a pair of your heavier dumbbells (5–8 pounds).

Keeping your abs and glutes contracted, slowly extend both arms (dont lock your elbows). Pause and return to previous position. Do 3 sets of 8–12 repetitions.Kneel facing a stability ball (use a mat if desired). Place your hands shoulder-distance apart on the ball.Keeping abs tight and without arching your back, slowly lower your body toward the ball (the ball shouldnt move). Your elbows should stay glued to your sides. Pause and return to starting position. Do 3 sets of 8–12 repetitions.Beginning in a sitting position and holding a weight in your left hand, slowly walk yourself down the ball until your upper back and neck are resting on it. Extend your left arm toward the ceiling, directly above your chest.

Trainer tip: Doing this move one arm at a time challenges your balance and calls on your core to keep you steady.



Keeping your abs and glutes tight and allowing your elbow to bend slightly, slowly lower your left arm out to the side until it is just above shoulder height (dont let your hips roll to the side). Pause and return to starting position. Do 3 sets of 8–12 reps, then switch sides.