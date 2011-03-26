Healthy Beauty Awards: Best Skin Products

Best Lip Cream

Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Plump Perfect Lip Moisture Cream SPF 30 ($27.50)

Smooth this primer over clean lips (be sure to include the skin around your mouth), and you get antiaging benefits, sun protection, and a plumper pout. Sodium hyaluronate and glycerin help hydrate lips, a triple ceramide complex gently exfoliates, and argireline softens fine lines.

Best For: Dry, chapped lips and fine lines around the mouth

Patricia Wexler MD Dermatology Universal Anti-Aging Moisturizer SPF 30 ($39.50)

Theres no need for three separate products; this rich facial cream packs sunscreen, moisturizer, and antiaging ingredients like matryxil and argeriline. Use it on your face and neck.

Best For: Dry or mature skin

Vaseline Intensive Care Renewal Age Redefining Body Lotion ($3.99)

This daily body lotion has a potent mix of antiaging ingredientscollagen, proretinol, UV protection, and a hefty dose of alpha hydroxy acidsthat have been proven to fight age spots, wrinkles, dryness, and dullness.

Best For: Dry or mature skin

Best Sunblock

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry Touch Sunblock SPF 55 ($9.49)

Lots of sunscreens promise they wont feel greasy or oily, but this one really delivers. Micronized silica powder absorbs excess sunscreen oil, so it dries almost instantly. Helioplex technology stabilizes the potent UVA ingredient avobenzone, so it lasts extra long when exposed to sunlight. And it has oxybenzone, a powerful UVB sunscreen.

Best For: All skin types

Best Foot Cream

Feet by OPI Double Coverage ($12.95)

Your feet wont slide across the floor or feel clammy in your shoes after applying this fast-drying foot cream (thanks to its star ingredient, cotton powder). Shea butter and silicone create a silky layer without feeling tacky, while peppermint protects against odor.

Best For: Dry or callused feet

Best Eye Cream

Prescriptives Intensive Rebuilding Eye Cream ($65)

Pat this cream on clean skin twice a day, and after a month the skin around the eye area will look plumped and smoother. Ingredients include caffeine to decrease inflammation and hyaluronic acid to bind moisture. It also has hexapeptides, proteins that boost the production of collagen and elastin.

Best For: All skin types

Best Facial Cleanser

Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser ($6.99)

Too often, gentle cleansers are so gentle you dont feel like your face is getting clean. But this unscented, soap-free foam lifts away dirt and makeup while also treating irritation in dry, sensitive skin with feverfew, a natural calming agent.

Best For: Normal to dry skin

Best Hand Treatment

Carols Daughter Lemon Ginger Mint Manicure in a Jar ($10)

The natural butters and oils in this cream are mixed with sea salt to exfoliate dead skin from hands and cuticles while buffing nails at the same time. Beeswax seals in moisture, and peppermint oil leaves a clean, tingly feeling.

Best For: Rough, dry hands