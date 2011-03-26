From a concealer that fights blemishes to an eye cream that targets fine lines, we tested hundreds of products to find the 14 best, the healthiest ones for you. We present our 8th annual Healthy Beauty Awards:

How we picked the winners

To narrow 970 entries down to 14 winners, we started out by picking 5 finalists in each category that metand in most cases exceededour criteria. They had to:

deliver health benefits

have good-for-you ingredients

be easy to use

be innovative

From there, our panel of dermatologists experimented with the finalists for a month before choosing our winners.

We've grouped our 2006 winners in three categorieshair, makeup and skinbelow.

Best Hair Products



Best Makeup Products



Best Skin Products

