A Cleanser That Soothes Summer Skin

Unless you spend the summer at the movies, your skin is bound to suffer. Sun, sweat, and wind can leave the skin on your face irritated, greasy, parchedin other words, a mess. To the rescue: this Yogurt-Honey Cleanser created by Linda Collins of Salon Blue in Carle Place, N.Y.."The lactic acid in yogurt softens and soothes the skin," Collins says, "while the honey cleanses and moisturizes it."
What you need
1 cup plain yogurt
2 1⁄2 tablespoons of unflavored honey
1 teaspoon lemon juice (for oily skin)
Cotton pads (optional)
Warm water
How to get started
- In a bowl, mix together the yogurt and honey. (For oily skin, add a teaspoon lemon juice to help absorb excess oil.) You might want to patch-test the mixture first, behind one ear. Wait one hour, watching for any irritation.
- With clean hands or cotton pads, apply the mask liberally to your freshly washed face and neck (even your decolletage), and leave on for five minutes.
- Rinse well with warm water, lightly pat dry, and follow with your favorite moisturizer. Repeat one or two times a week.