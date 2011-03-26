A Shower Scrub for Radiant Skin

Your skin is more likely to look dull and ashy if theres a buildup of dry, dead cells on the surface. To speed cell turnover and get great-looking skin this summer, youll need to exfoliate regularly. “Once a week should do it,” says Angelina Umansky, owner of Spa Radiance in San Francisco, who pampers her clients with this all-natural body scrub. The salt and the buttermilks lactic acid exfoliate, and the cucumber cools. Its especially good before applying a self-tanner to get even color.

You need:

1 medium cucumber, peeled and grated (use a cheese grater)

1 cup buttermilk

1⁄2 cup sea salt or kosher salt

Directions: