A Shower Scrub for Radiant Skin

Your skin is more likely to look dull and ashy if theres a buildup of dry, dead cells on the surface. To speed cell turnover and get great-looking skin this summer, youll need to exfoliate regularly. “Once a week should do it,” says Angelina Umansky, owner of Spa Radiance in San Francisco, who pampers her clients with this all-natural body scrub. The salt and the buttermilks lactic acid exfoliate, and the cucumber cools. Its especially good before applying a self-tanner to get even color.
You need:
1 medium cucumber, peeled and grated (use a cheese grater)
1 cup buttermilk
1⁄2 cup sea salt or kosher salt
Directions:
- In a small bowl, mix the cucumber and buttermilk.
- Add the salt and blend into a thick paste.
- Relax in a warm shower for 5 minutes, allowing the heat to open your pores.
- Apply the scrub, paying special attention to dry areas like elbows and knees, then rinse. (Use this scrub before shaving, because the salt can irritate freshly shaved skin.)