A Citrus Lift for Parched Hair

You don't have to live with lifeless summer locks, thanks to this easy-to-make Citrus Lift by Justin Depasquale, creative director for Depasquale, the Spa in Morris Plains, New Jersey. "The citric acid in fresh juice along with the carbonation from club soda will cleanse hair and remove any dirt, chlorine, and salt buildup," he says. "And sage oil will restore vitality and sheen."

What you need:

¼ cup club soda

¼ cup fresh-squeezed grapefruit juice

¼ cup fresh-squeezed orange juice

¼ cup fresh-squeezed lemon juice

Drop of sage essential oil

Follow these steps: