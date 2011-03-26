A Citrus Lift for Parched Hair

You don't have to live with lifeless summer locks, thanks to this easy-to-make Citrus Lift by Justin Depasquale, creative director for Depasquale, the Spa in Morris Plains, New Jersey. "The citric acid in fresh juice along with the carbonation from club soda will cleanse hair and remove any dirt, chlorine, and salt buildup," he says. "And sage oil will restore vitality and sheen."
What you need:
¼ cup club soda
¼ cup fresh-squeezed grapefruit juice
¼ cup fresh-squeezed orange juice
¼ cup fresh-squeezed lemon juice
Drop of sage essential oil
Follow these steps:
- In a clean spray bottle, mix the club soda, grapefruit juice, orange juice, and lemon juice. If your hair is longer than shoulder length, add an eighth of a cup more of each ingredient.
- Add the sage essential oil (found at most health-food stores).
- Wet hair thoroughly, then spray on the mixture. Comb it through so hair strands are evenly covered; leave it on for two to four minutes.
- Finish with your usual shampoo and conditioner.
- Repeat the Citrus Lift once every two weeks; for superdry, damaged hair, do it once every three weeks.