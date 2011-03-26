Coconut Oil & Sugar are in Recipe for Silky Hands

Megan O’Connell
March 26, 2011

Its time for your hands to come out of hibernation. If yours arent quite ready, try this homemade solution from Lisa Price, founder of Carols Daughter, a natural hair- and skin-care line. Price, who concocted her first products in her kitchen, created this overnight skin softener using sugar to gently slough away rough patches, coconut oil to moisturize, and lemon juice to lighten pigment discoloration and brighten skin.

You need:
½ cup coconut oil (found at health-food or specialty grocery stores)
½ cup sugar
Juice of 1 lemon
Cotton gloves

Directions:
Mix all ingredients in a bowl. Rub the mixture over your hands for at least 1 minute, scrubbing like you would while washing up. Use a paper towel to brush any excess sugar from your skin. Slide your hands into the gloves, and leave them on overnight. By morning, the oil should be absorbed, and your hands ready to make their debut.

