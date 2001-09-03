How to Jumpstart Your Winter Yoga Routine

Youve heard about it for yearshow it can improve posture, strengthen and tone muscles, and soothe stress away. Youve watched friends trotting off to class, toting neon mats and dropping mysterious phrases like "downward dog" and "half cobra." But you, yoga? Now, in the middle of winter? With these articles, tips, and resources, now there's no excuse.
Yoga's Healing Power
5 Ways to Avoid Yoga Rage
Yoga Mat Cleaning 101
Yoga Paws: Practice Anywhere, No Mat Required
Our Favorite Yoga Books and Videos
A Yoga Stretch to Flatten Your Tummy
Yoga Moves for Great Sex
Meet Our Yoga Blogger Sara Ivanhoe