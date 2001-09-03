26.2: A Running Commentary

Hi: I'm Jessica Seaberg. Im 29 years old, I live in Minneapolis, and I am training to run my first marathon, which takes place Oct. 7, 2007just five short days after my 30th birthday. Come on the journey with me in this online journal.
The Weight of It All
Journey of 1,000 Miles
Running with the Wolves
Equal and Opposite Reactions
8 Mile Crossroad
Halfway House
Girl on the Run
Erase and Rewrite
Let's Talk About SOCKS
Semi-Sweet 16
Til It's Gone
Revisions and Decisions
Hit The Wall & Climb
The Road to Marathon
The Miracle Isnt That I Finished