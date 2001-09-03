26.2: A Running Commentary

Hi: I'm Jessica Seaberg. Im 29 years old, I live in Minneapolis, and I am training to run my first marathon, which takes place Oct. 7, 2007just five short days after my 30th birthday. Come on the journey with me in this online journal.

The Weight of It All

Journey of 1,000 Miles

Running with the Wolves

Equal and Opposite Reactions

8 Mile Crossroad

Halfway House

Girl on the Run

Erase and Rewrite

Let's Talk About SOCKS

Semi-Sweet 16

Til It's Gone

Revisions and Decisions

Hit The Wall & Climb

The Road to Marathon

The Miracle Isnt That I Finished