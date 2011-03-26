The Best Jeans for Your Body

The right pair of jeans can lengthen your legs, flatten your tummy, lift your butt, and give you curves in all the right places. Dont believe us? Just ask the real women who modeled for our shoot!
A bit of flare
"My dream jeans would make me look slim and sexy!” Jenny, 32
Offset side seams flatter Jennys hips and thighs. The slight flare in the leg adds proportion. Dereon Peek A Boo jean, $69; Macys stores nationwide
Closing the gap
"The perfect jean fits my curves, but doesnt gap at the waist.” Diane, 46
This pair hits just below the navel to accent Dianes waist; a hint of stretch works with her curves (not against them). 7 for all Mankind Roxanne in Mercer jeans, $149; Web site
All in the details
"Help! I want jeans that add curvesbut only where I need them.” Mego, 23
A wide waistband and lower pockets with details like buttons and stitching contour and define Megos tush. Hudson Signature Bootcut in Divine, $165; Nordstrom stores nationwide
Tiny to tall
"I want a jean that makes me seem 6 feet talleven though Im barely 5 feet.” Nancy, 34
These jeans hit about an inch above Nancys navel, lengthening her torso and legs, and the straight cut creates a longer vertical line. Paper Denim & Cloth Peg in 1 Year, $88; Lord & Taylor stores nationwide
Slim secret
"Where do I get jeans that give me that long and lean look?” Roz, 29
These denims feature a hidden front panel that minimizes Rozs tummy; the dark wash creates a slimming effect. Lee Instantly Slims You jeans, $44; Web site