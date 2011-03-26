When Good Feet Go Bad: Bunion

What it is
A problem that occurs when the bone at the base of the big toe shifts and the big toe moves in toward the other toes. A painful bump may form on the outside of the bone.
Why you get it
Mostly because of faulty foot biomechanics that are inherited. Narrow shoes with a small toe box can irritate and worsen the bunion, but usually are not the primary cause.
Treatment
Pads. Orthotics (to realign feet). Anti-inflammatory medication. Cortisone injections. Physical therapy. Wider shoes. Surgical removal is a last resort.
Prevention
Wear shoes with a wide toe box and low heels. If you have flat feet, consider orthotics.