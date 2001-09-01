Cross-Training: The Cure for Workout Boredom

Doing the same workout all the time can be tough on your body, not to mention your motivation level. Cross-training can prevent burnout and injury, and it can ensure a well-balanced exercise program that includes endurance (three to five times a week), strength, and flexibility training (both two to three times a week).

Finding moves that complement what you do is key, since the idea is to give overworked muscles a breather while you work on neglected ones. We turned to Carol Torgan, Ph.D., an exercise physiologist and a spokeswoman for the American College of Sports Medicine, for suggestions on which exercises to pair with seven popular activities.