Get the Body of Your Dreams: Fencing Move

Fencers need strong quads to deftly lunge at opponents. Sculpt yours with this move from Iryna Dolgikh, former world-champion fencer and head coach of Cornell Universitys womens fencing team. Stand on your right foot, holding onto a chair back or the wall with your left hand for balance. Raise your left leg in front of you a few inches while slowly squatting as far as is comfortable. Return to standing, switch legs and hands, and repeat. Begin with 2–3 sets of 5 reps per leg, gradually increasing to 10 per leg.