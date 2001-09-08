Get the Body of Your Dreams: Cycling Move

Previous 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 Next

Cyclists need strong glutes for pedal powerand they end up with shapely derrieres. Try this move from Sam Callan, exercise scientist at USA Cycling (the sports national governing body). Lie on your back with your left knee bent and foot flat on the floor. Extend your right leg and raise it to 45 degrees. Pushing slightly with your left leg, squeeze your butt and lift it a few inches off the ground. Hold 2–3 seconds; slowly lower back down. Begin with 2–3 sets of 8 reps per side, gradually increasing to 15 reps per side.