Fastest Fitness Plan: Lunge, Curl, and Press

Lisa Romerein
Health.com
June 29, 2011

for legs, butt, biceps, triceps, and abs

Stand with feet hip-distance apart, holding a 5- to 8-pound dumbbell in each hand, palms facing in. Step back 3–4 feet with your left foot, and slowly lower your body into a lunge with both knees bent to 90 degrees. At the same time, curl your palms toward your shoulders while contracting your biceps.

Trainer tip: When you lower into the lunge, dont let your back knee touch the floor.

Straighten your legs, lifting your left foot off the floor and swinging it about 2 feet in front of you. At the same time, press both arms behind you slightly, contracting your triceps and abs as you stand up tall to complete the rep. Do 10 reps with your left leg, then repeat with your right
leg to complete the set.

