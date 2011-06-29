Fastest Fitness Plan: Attitude to Arabesque

Lisa RomereinAttitude to Arabesque A

for legs, butt, upper back, shoulders, and abs

Stand on your right leg with the side of your left foot lifted to the back of your right knee, and your left hip and knee turned out slightly. (If you have trouble balancing, start with your left foot closer to your right ankle or hold on to the back of a chair.) Arms should be at your sides, fingertips touching your legs. Exhale, contract your butt, and extend your left leg behind you while reaching your right arm toward the ceiling.

Lisa RomereinExtend your left arm out to the side, contracting your upper-back muscles.Do 10 reps with your left leg, then switch legs and arm positions and repeat to complete the set.

Trainer tip: Keep your abs flexed throughout the move.

PHOTOS: LISA ROMEREIN

