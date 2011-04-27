Feel Sexier: Try Mo'Nique's Bedroom Secrets for a Confidence Boost

Getty ImagesMoNique, star of the film The Better Man, wears a size 18. Heres how she takes her confidence into bed.

Go to bed looking like a movie star. MoNique often arrives home still in her makeup and stylish dos from the set and heads to the bedroom for some private time with her husband. Think about dressing upnot dressing downfor bed, and you could get the same effect.

Be free. MoNique isnt afraid to leave the lights on while making love. And, if her hubby stumbles across a little something extra, she doesnt mind. “If he happens to grab that second roll, baby, let him grab it,” she says. “He knows its there.”

Think about assets, not love handles. “When you decide you want to be happy about yourself, you become sexier,” MoNique says.