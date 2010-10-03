Tips for a Safe Kitchen

Kate Ashford
October 03, 2010

These tips will help you get through Turkey Day without a case of food poisoning.

  • Defrost turkey in the fridge.
  • Wash anything touched by raw meat with hot soapy water.
  • Use separate cutting boards, one for raw meat and one for produce.
  • Use a paper towel to turn on faucet after handling meat.
  • Wash hands for 20 seconds with warm water and soap before and after handling food.
  • Bake stuffing in a separate pan rather than inside the bird.
  • Rinse fruits and veggieseven the ones you plan to peelunder running water.
  • Use a meat thermometer to check that meat is cooked to at least 165 degrees.
  • Dont let food sit out for more than two hours.
  • Use leftovers within three days of cooking.
  • Zap germs by microwaving a wet (nonsoapy) sponge for two minutes.

