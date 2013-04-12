Your Healthy Travel Planner

What do Block Island, Durango, and Ocho Rios have in common? Each is a destination where my usually healthy son came down with strep. After a decade of ruined trips, I begged his doctor to give me a just-in-case batch of antibiotics. And, of course, he never got strep again.

The moral? Be prepared anyway. And our guide will help you do just that by arming you with everything you need to know (what to wear, first-aid essentials, midflight yoga stretches, hotel-sheet checks) to make your travels happy and healthy.

Make Your Next Trip Go Smoothly

Avoid Airplane Health Risks

The Ultimate Small-Space Stretch

Should You Be Flying?

Healthy-Hotel Checklist

3 Must-Pack Items

What You Need to Know About Vaccines, Risky Hot Tubs, and More

Travel Snacks 101

Vacations for Body and Mind

Make Any Trip Healthier