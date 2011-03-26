At-Home Spa: Create a Cranberry Face Mask

Istockphoto

Who knew that a little red fruit was more than just a holiday side dish?

“Cranberries have fruit enzymes that help exfoliate dead skin cells, and their acidity makes them a mild astringent,” says Ann Brown, spa director at the Four Seasons Resort in Lake Ozark, Mo., who created this recipe. Use this treatment twice a month for soft skin. Were giving thanks already.

Youll need:

1 cup fresh cranberries

1 cup seedless red or green grapes

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 envelope unflavored gelatin

A small bowl and blender

Directions:

Mix ingredients at medium speed for 20 seconds, until they have a paste-like texture. Cover and refrigerate for 45 minutes to thicken. Remove from the fridge and let sit about 10 minutes. Spread the mixture on clean, dry skin, avoiding the eye area. Relax for 15 minutes, then rinse off with warm water.