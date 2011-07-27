There are plenty of ways to make any tripfor business or pleasurea fitter one. Take some tips from Charles Stuart Platkin, nutrition and public-health advocate and founder of DietDetective.com.

Swim

Even if your hotel doesnt have a pool, you can find one.

Go to www.swimmersguide.com for a vast list (nearly 20,000 full-size, year-round pools in more than 10,000 cities in 165 countries).

Chlorine-sensitive? Visit www.piscinasana.blogspot.com for an open directory of non- and low-chlorine pools.

Hike

Check out hikes of all lengths and skill levels, backed up with downloadable maps and satellite images customized to your hike at backpacker.trimbleoutdoors.com/backpacker/home.aspx. You can even get GPS coordinates sent directly to your Garmin, Magellan, or GPS-enchanced phone for on-the-trail updates. (Access the Web site with free registration; full service costs $15 a year.)

To view more than 40,000 hikes, subscribe to the excellent www.trails.com. (It costs $49.95 annually--but theres a free 14-day trial, too.)

Find an easy and free guide at www.localhikes.com, where you can see hikes based on the metro area youre visiting.

Pose