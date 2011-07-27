Your Healthy Travel Planner: Make Any Trip Healthier

Health.com
July 27, 2011

There are plenty of ways to make any tripfor business or pleasurea fitter one. Take some tips from Charles Stuart Platkin, nutrition and public-health advocate and founder of DietDetective.com.

Swim
Even if your hotel doesnt have a pool, you can find one.

Hike

  • Check out hikes of all lengths and skill levels, backed up with downloadable maps and satellite images customized to your hike at backpacker.trimbleoutdoors.com/backpacker/home.aspx. You can even get GPS coordinates sent directly to your Garmin, Magellan, or GPS-enchanced phone for on-the-trail updates. (Access the Web site with free registration; full service costs $15 a year.)

  • To view more than 40,000 hikes, subscribe to the excellent www.trails.com. (It costs $49.95 annually--but theres a free 14-day trial, too.)

  • Find an easy and free guide at www.localhikes.com, where you can see hikes based on the metro area youre visiting.

Pose

