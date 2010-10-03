Healthy Holidays: Gifts to Keep Your Fit

Previous 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

Great gear to get you moving.

1. Training to go. No more excuses to skip your resistance training. The SportCord from SPRI is lightweight and portable, perfect for your next trip. $25; SpriProducts.com

2. Drink smart. Proceeds from the FilterForGood bottle go to the Blue Planet Run Foundation, which provides safe drink-ing water to people around the world. $10; FilterForGood.com

3. In the bag. Adidass cute Ultimate Rendezvous Tote fights off germs with an antimicrobial lining. $50; ShopAdidas.com

4. Warm up. Fleece-lined pockets in the lightweight Falling Star Vest from ISIS help keep hands toasty. $79; IsisForWomen.com

5. Moving sounds. With a battery life of 33 hours, Sonys new 4GB Walkman Video MP3 Player makes a great workout companion. $130; SonyStyle.com

6. Pocket a pedometer. Keep track of your daily steps and caloriesfrom the privacy of your pocketwith the slim, sexy ThinQ Pocket Pedometer from Sportline. $30; Sportline.com

7. Split personality. The new Sugar & Spice shoes (shown in Mushroom Brown) from Patagonia are cute and versatile. They have slipperlike uppers that work for yoga classes or around the house, as well as a hard outer shell to slip into for your daily walk. $120, Patagonia.com

8. Yogi friendly. The prAna E.C.O. yoga mat (shown in Pink and Lavender) is nontoxic, eco-friendly, and moisture- and slip- resistant. $44; Prana.com