Healthy Holidays: Great Style Buys

Look good and feel good with these pampering presents.

1. Room to go. With three handy mesh slip pockets and a roomy zippered compartment, the Large Bow Cosmetic bag (shown in Mod Floral Pink) from Vera Bradley keeps your makeup organized in style. $34; http://VeraBradley.com

2. In the bag. Kate Spades large Tarrytown Griffen purse (shown in Purple) is the perfect hold-all for the office or around town. Plenty of room for your issue of Health magazine. $445; http://KateSpade.com

3. Scent-sational. Freshs new Violette Eau de Parfum blends violet with amber, rose, bergamot, and sandalwood for

a clean and refreshing scent sure to keep you going all day long. $95; http://NeimanMarcus.com

4. Foot patrol. Here, just the thing for shopping-weary soles: the Seeds & Grain Exceptional Feet Set from Davies Gate. In just two steps, this kit will have your feet soft and smoothand ready for even more pavement-pounding. $27; DaviesGate.com

5. Tootsie treat. Made with molded rubber outside and fluffy fleece inside, UGG Australias Zoe slippers (shown in Chestnut) are the ideal wintertime slip-on. $100; UggAustralia.com

6. Beautiful brush off. Sephoras Deluxe Anti-Bacterial Brush Set includes seven synthetic brushes made with germ-repelling fibers that will help keep your face glowing and break-out free. $60; Sephora stores