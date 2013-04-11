Box Your Way to Confidence: Back Kick With Shoulder Press

Previous 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 Next

Back Kick With Shoulder Press A

Stand on your left leg with your right knee pulled up toward your chest. (Hold onto a chair with your left hand for balance if necessary.) Keep elbows near your rib cage.

Back Kick With Shoulder Press B

Bend at the waist and press your right heel straight back as if you were kicking an opponent directly behind you. At the same time, fully extend your arms forward until your entire body (except your left leg) is parallel to the floor. Hold for a beat, then return to standing position. Complete 10 repetitions with the right leg, then do 10 with the left. Work up to 2 sets per leg.

