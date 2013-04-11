Box Your Way to Confidence: Shadow Boxing

Previous 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 Next

Shadow Boxing A

Stand with your abs tight, elbows and knees bent, hands in fists in front of your chest. Punch your left fist out diagonally, ending at torso level. As you pull your fist back to your chest, squat a little further, as if ducking an incoming punch. Return to starting position.

Shadow Boxing B

Turn your knuckles up (your left elbow should be against your rib cage), and punch upward as if hitting an opponent under the chin with an upper cut. Bend your knees a little further and pull back. Repeat each set of punches 10 times, then switch arms and repeat. Work up to 2 sets per arm.

