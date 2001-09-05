Love That Workout! Budokon

Our rating: 4 hearts

The workout: Each 60-minute session begins with 25 minutes of yoga, followed by 25 minutes of classic martial arts punches and kicks. A brief (10-minute) guided meditation serves as a cool-down.

The claim: This program is touted as a four-way marriage of high-intensity cardio, low-impact moves, strength work, and meditative techniquesall culminating in lean muscle without bulk.

Reality check: Our tester says she'd had a bit of experience in yoga but none in martial arts, so she was surprised to find herself kicking with force and liking ita lot. In fact, she's now practicing kicks with her 6-year-old daughter. After 6 weeks in the class, she became more flexible and stronger, especially in her legs and abs. But that's not all: She says she's more confident now, "and the martial arts segment gave me an opportunity to get my frustrations out."

Expert take: All the pieces are here for a good total-body workout: calorie burning from the sustained movement of the kicks and punches, strength from holding the squats, and flexibility from the yoga poses.

Is it love? It might be. As a matter of fact, our tester is considering trading in her old core-conditioning class for this more aerobically challenging and mentally empowering workout.

The bottom line: This could be your true love if you crave the mental and physical focus of yoga or Pilates, but also want the intensity of a pulse-raising cardio workout.

Budokon Beginning Practice DVD, $15, and Budokon for Weight Loss System (including DVD, printed guide, and music CD), $25; www.budokon.com for class info, and 800-869-3603 or www.gaiam.com to order DVD or system