Foodie Friday: MixMyGranola

Call me high maintenance, but there's something so appealing about having my food made exactly the way I want it. So for a demanding eater like me, creating my own Healthy Lady mix of MixMyGranola made the perfect customizable breakfast in a bowl.

The product: MixMyGranola (16-ounce containers start at $4.50, with ingredients ranging from $.50–$2, plus shipping and handling costs; mixmygranola.com)

The health factor: MixMyGranola allows you to select only the ingredients you want, which is both a blessing and a curse. They offer a variety of healthy dried fruits (from raisins to goji berries), nuts, and seeds, but they also offer candy (it was so hard to resist the gummy bears!). My Healthy Lady mix clocked in at 239 calories per 1/4 a cup (with 5 grams of fiber and protein), so I had to be careful with portion control. But the granolas are all-natural and preservative-free, and the ingredients are organic whenever possible.

The taste factor: Scrumptious! I chose low-fat granola with roasted almonds, dried blackberries, raspberries, apricots, and coconut shreds. The result was perfectly crunchy oats, huge chunks of dried fruit, and just the right amount of almonds. I liked mixing mine in plain yogurt, but it would be great straight out of the container.

Why we love it: You can make your own healthy granola and have it shipped directly to your doorstep. Though it can get priceyand caloricit's a selective shopper's dream.

If you're curious about trying it for yourself, MixMyGranola is offering a 15% off coupon. Just enter "HEALTH" in the coupon code at checkout. Happy crunching!