Foodie Friday: TalkingRain Twist Water

Hot weather calls for something cold and delicious. However, with bathing suit season in full swing, I need something that won't show up on my hips.

The product: TalkingRain Twist water ($1.29–$1.49 for a 19-ounce bottle; available at select stores nationwide)

The taste factor: Fresh and fruity, this thirst-quenching water has just the right amount of subtle flavor. It takes regular water and upgrades it with a natural sweetness. The flavors range from basic to exotic, including Lemon, Mandarin White Tea, Mango Açai, Pomegranate Blueberry, West Indies Lime, and Wild Strawberry.

The health factor: At only 9 calories per 8-ounce serving (the whole container has about 20 calories), you get maximum flavor for minimum diet damage. They're also USDA-certified organic, and the ingredient label has only four natural-sounding ingredients. The water is sweetened with agave nectar, which is lower on the Glycemic Index than other sweeteners.

Editors pick: Wild Strawberry. It may just be that strawberries are our favorite fruit, but this variety captured the berry flavor perfectly. Pomegranate Blueberry came in a close second with its slightly tart flavor.

Why we love it: It's low-calorie, refreshing, and organic. But more than that, the company is the type you want to support. Their 100-employee plant has made a commitment to making natural beverages for calorie-conscious sippers who are sick of tap water. And our shipment came with a variety of martini recipes using the flavored water. Try the one below.

Mandarin Zentini

2 ounces bourbon

1 ounce twist Mandarin White Tea

1/2 ounce Amaretto liqueur

Splash of organic orange juice

1 orange twist

Pour all liquids into a cocktail shaker, half full of ice. Shake for a full minute. Strain martini and garnish with an orange twist. Serves 1.