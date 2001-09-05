6 Things Always in My Kitchen

I keep these food staples in my kitchen so I can whip up a superhealthy snack or meal in a pinch.
- Canned white tuna
- Amys soups
- Frozen butternut squash
- Brown rice
- Ezekiel 4:9 bread
- Hummus
My fave ways to use ‘em:
- Microwave a small box of butternut squash and add a little bit of butter, salt, and cinnamon.
- Spread some hummus or tuna salad (white tuna mixed with soy mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, parsley, dill, salt, and pepper) onto a slice of Ezekiel 4:9 bread; enjoy with a can of Amys soup.
- Make my favorite quick breakfast: Combine ½ cup cooked brown rice and 1/4cup soy milk with a little maple syrup, cinnamon, a sprinkling of sliced almonds and raisins; heat the mixture in a saucepan for 5 minutes. The best!