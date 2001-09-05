6 Things Always in My Kitchen

Bethenny Frankel
September 05, 2001

bethenny-frankel-kitchen-suppliesI keep these food staples in my kitchen so I can whip up a superhealthy snack or meal in a pinch.

  1. Canned white tuna

  2. Amys soups

  3. Frozen butternut squash

  4. Brown rice

  5. Ezekiel 4:9 bread

  6. Hummus

My fave ways to use ‘em:

  • Microwave a small box of butternut squash and add a little bit of butter, salt, and cinnamon.

  • Spread some hummus or tuna salad (white tuna mixed with soy mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, parsley, dill, salt, and pepper) onto a slice of Ezekiel 4:9 bread; enjoy with a can of Amys soup.

  • Make my favorite quick breakfast: Combine ½ cup cooked brown rice and 1/4cup soy milk with a little maple syrup, cinnamon, a sprinkling of sliced almonds and raisins; heat the mixture in a saucepan for 5 minutes. The best!

