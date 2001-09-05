Foodie Friday: Yoplait Delights Parfait

I heart yogurtand have for an insanely long time. It came with me to elementary school in my New Kids on the Block lunch box, to college as my healthy “watch out, freshman 15” snack, and is currently part of my go-to breakfast of champions (paired with fruit and lots of granola). Its been Greek, Icelandic, soy, fruit on the bottom, low-fat, fat-free, and everything in between, but no matter what its shtick, I cant seem to stop craving these cartons of calcium-rich creaminess.

All that said, its not surprising that I was pretty darn excited to try Yoplaits new Delights Parfaits made with low-fat yogurt.

The product: Yoplait Delights Parfait Low-Fat Yogurt (4 for $3; at grocery stores nationwide)

The taste factor: The basic design of this parfait is a flavored bottom layer of low-fat yogurt topped with a light and airy spoonful of low-fat vanilla yogurt. It's creamy, delicate, and filling. Though it contains artificial sweeteners, theres not much of a fake aftertaste typical of most faux sugar-laden foods.

The health factor: Theres a lot to love about the nutrition label on these little guys. A single-serving container has 100 calories, 1.5 grams of fat, and 1 gram of saturated fat. Not a bad tradeoff for the creamy satisfaction it provides. You also get 5 grams of muscle-building protein and 15% of your daily calcium and vitamin D needs. The only beef we have is the addition of artificial sweetenerssucralose and acesulfame potassium.

Editors' pick: Our hands-down fave flavor was the Lemon Torte. Part Key lime pie and part lemon cookie, the zesty lemon is nicely complemented by the light vanilla layer that tops it. Triple Berry Crème was our tasty second-place pick, with Chocolate Raspberry (we wanted a little more oomph from the chocolate) and Crème Caramel (great for a serious sweet tooth) close behind.

Why we love it: These little cups are a simple, no-guilt indulgence that only taste richno harm done to your waistline!