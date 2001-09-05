Foodie Friday: Odwalla Pink Poetry Superfood

I admit that I get sick of the plethora of pink things finding their way to my desk every October. Most of them are not-so-healthy products deceptively wrapped in a pink disguise. (It is, after all, the color of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.) However, after tasting Odwalla's smoothieand checking out the stellar nutrition labelI can't think of a reason why you shouldn't drink your pink.

The product: Odwalla Pink Poetry Superfood smoothie ($3.29 for a 15-ounce container; available at select grocery stores nationwide including Whole Foods, Publix, and Wal-Mart)

The taste factor: Odwalla doesn't use artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, and you can sure taste it. It tastes like a tropical cocktail minus the alcohol. Each sip has a blast of whole-fruit goodness in the form of pureed plums, bananas, cherries, and pink guava. The addition of apple and orange juices gives it a slightly tangy flavor. And because it's thicker than a fruit juice, you're forced to sip it rather than chug it in one gulp.

The health factor: You'll get half of your DRI of vitamin C and 20% of your vitamin E in each serving. Plus, it contains iron and calcium, two things women should be sure to sneak into their diets. Each 15-ounce bottle has two 140-calorie servings, so sip half in the morning and half in the afternoon. Compared to the store-bought smoothies, which can rack up 500 calories, it's a nutritional steal.

Why we love it: Not only is it tasty and good for you, but Odwalla is contributing $25,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. It would be great post-gym to quench your thirst and get the day started with some much-needed antioxidants. This smoothie keeps your wellness and your waistline happy, so don't be afraid to join the October breast cancer craze.