Diet Review: Skinny Bitch

This straight-talking book is meant to shock readers into giving up their vices and start a vegan, organic, skinny lifestyle.

Basic principles:

Stop eating crap. Give it up. Eat and drink organic. Substitute refined sugar and processed complex carbs with natural or raw products and alternatives. Use your head. Read the ingredients. You are what you eat.

How it works:

Each week, eliminate one vice from your regular diet until you are toxin and vice free. Try to last at least a month before succumbing to an old vice. After a month, small treats are allowed, if you choose to go back to your vices. Eat vegan and organic whenever possible and your body will be cleansed to the point that you won't want to go back.

Get energy from natural complex carbs like potatoes, yams, brown rice, corn, pasta and breads made from whole wheat, brown rice, or vegetables.

What you eat:

Fruit and vegetables. Natural sweeteners. Get protein from nuts, seeds, vegetables, soy, and whole grains. No meat, no dairy. Dairy-free soy alternatives are enriched with vitamins and minerals.

How much can you lose?

No studies done or data collected, but the authors claim the weight will fall away, and you'll feel prettier, nicer, and healthier, and men will come flocking.

Is it healthy?

Depends. Critics have argued it preys upon women with eating disordersit could take more of a toll on your self-esteem than your waistline. But if you're already into vegetarianism or veganism and you're careful to make sure you get all your vitamins and nutrients, you should be OK.

Expert opinion:

“I would not recommend this book," says Marisa Moore, RD, LD American Dietetic Association Spokesperson. "Most of the suggested meal plans are low in calories and will likely result in weight loss. The body of information and recommendations presented are not evidence-based. Additionally, the average reader may find it difficult to adopt a vegan lifestyle cold turkey (no pun intended) to successfully find the suggested foods and to follow this plan long-term.”

Try this diet if you:

• Are a vegan or vegetarian.

1-day sample menus:

Breakfast: Mango, banana, kiwi, and soy yogurt

Lunch: Spinach salad with shredded carrots, chopped almonds, red onion, fresh garlic, cubed tofu, and sesame oil

Dinner: Whole-wheat pasta with zucchini, tomatoes, garlic, fresh parsley, pine nuts, and olive oil