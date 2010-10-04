Diet Review: Ten Years Thinner

This plan has two specific aims. The first: Tone up with strength training. The second: Identify food sensitivities that might prevent you from losing weight.

Basic principles:

Strength exercise is central to this plan; the more toned you are, the more fat you burn. As for the diet, carbs aren't the only enemy heredairy and legumes get a bad rap too. You'll eliminate and reintroduce these foods to cut cravings and identify sensitivities.

How it works:

This plan works in two phases, each three weeks long. During phase 1, you eliminate dairy, soy, grains, starchy foods, and legumes. You gradually reintroduce these foods during phase 2, but Lydon tells you to monitor adverse reactions to help identify food sensitivities.

What you eat:

During phase 1 you eat three meals per day, each with at least one serving of lean protein, plus at least one serving of fruit or vegetables from provided lists. You should also have two snacks, each with up to half a cup of snack mix plus a piece of fresh fruit. During phase 2 you can reintroduce legumes, dairy, grains, and other high-glycemic-index carbs. Lydon also suggests taking multivitamins, fish oil, calcium, and magnesium.

How much can you lose?

This plan promises to help tone the hips, thighs, and butt. One testimonial reports losing 10 pounds in 4 weeks, another 33 pounds in 6 weeks.

Is it healthy?

Iffy. The plan's moderate exercise regimen is healthy and effective, but this is just another low-carb, high-protein diet. And making healthy protein sources like dairy and legumes taboo is questionable.

Expert opinion:

"Ten Years Thinner is just one more low-carb fad diet," says Janet Brill, PhD, RD, author of Cholesterol Down. "The strength training recommendation is, of course, valuable and its nice to see an exercise recommendation included in a diet book. However, there is no magic in the dietary advice. A calorie is a calorie no matter how you package iteat less and you lose weight."

Try this diet if you:

• Like to exercise

• Are stuck in a diet and exercise rut

• Are over 40

1-day sample menus:

Not provided.