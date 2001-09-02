Healthy Thanksgiving Dinner And Leftover Recipes

We've taken thanksgiving dinnerand its traditional calorie- and fat-laden recipesand turned it on its head! Here we present a dozen ways to lighten up your Thanksgiving (complete with healthy post-turkey-day leftover recipes) without removing the taste!

Juniper Berry Brine for Your Thanksgiving Turkey

Secrets to a Successful Thanksgiving

The Healthiest (Tastiest) Thanksgiving Ever

Give Thanks for a Healthy Holiday

Inspired Recipes for Leftover Turkey

Easy Wine Pairings From an Expert Sommelier

7 Ways to Enjoy Thanksgiving Without Packing on the Pounds

Secrets to a Fresh, Fast Thanksgiving

7 Surprising Pumpkin Recipes

Leftover Makeover: 3 Turkey Recipes