7 Foods to Dip in Dark Chocolate

Kate Sears
Susan Hall
March 06, 2013

chocolate-dessertKate SearsA spicy ginger cookie takes on a new level of fabulousness when you give it a dunk in silky dark chocolateall for about 100 calories. Melt chopped chocolate or chips in a glass bowl in the microwave for one-minute increments (stirring in between) until smooth.

No need for guilt, thanks to this duos health perks: Dark chocolate is antioxidant-rich, heart-healthy, and a known mood-booster, and ginger has the power to soothe your tummy. Check out these equally delicious combos:

  1. Dried Apricots + Dark Chocolate: The deep flavors in dark chocolate contrast perfectly with this dried fruit.
  2. Candied Orange Peel + Semisweet Chocolate: The mellowness of semisweet chocolate balances the acidity of the orange peel.
  3. Cranberries + White Chocolate: Give these tart berries a dip in mild white chocolate, which wont overpower them.
  4. Espresso Beans + Dark Chocolate: This caffeine-packed duo is loaded with pleasantly bitter flavors.
  5. Hazelnuts + Milk Chocolate: This smooth combo is loaded with monounsaturated fatty acids, which help you lose belly fat.
  6. Marshmallows + Milk Chocolate: Think a smore without the graham cracker. Just melt chocolate, slide marshmallows onto wooden skewers, and dip.

