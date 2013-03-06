7 Foods to Dip in Dark Chocolate

Kate SearsA spicy ginger cookie takes on a new level of fabulousness when you give it a dunk in silky dark chocolateall for about 100 calories. Melt chopped chocolate or chips in a glass bowl in the microwave for one-minute increments (stirring in between) until smooth.

No need for guilt, thanks to this duos health perks: Dark chocolate is antioxidant-rich, heart-healthy, and a known mood-booster, and ginger has the power to soothe your tummy. Check out these equally delicious combos: