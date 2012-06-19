The Truth About Soy Foods



Q: Should I worry about eating soy?

Chances are youve heard confusing reports about soy. Some say its a healthy superfood; others claim it boosts cancer risks. Heres what we know for sure: Soy foods are high in protein, fiber, calcium, potassium, and B vitamins. And a European research review found that soy could lower heart disease risk and relieve hot flashes. So, eating a little soy each day is OK for healthy women, experts agree. But there are caveats.

For starters, soy is most healthful when eaten in its most natural forms and limited to one serving a day, says Maria Romano, RD, an oncology dietitian at Montefiore-Einstein Center for Cancer Care in New York City. She suggests choosing edamame or tofu over refined items such as soy “meat.”

Soy should be eaten in moderation because it contains phytoestrogens, which act like estrogen in your bodyand too much estrogen can cause some breast cancers to grow. In fact, studies show that high-dose soy supplements might up breast cancer risks. “To be safe, women with a personal or family history of breast cancer shouldnt eat soy or take supplements,” says Katherine Lee, MD, a surgeon at the Cleveland Clinics Breast Center. Soy may also interfere with the functioning of the thyroid gland, which controls how efficiently you burn energy.

Bottom line: If youre a healthy woman with no history of breast cancer or thyroid disease, soy may help you. If youre interested in soy supplements for menopausal problems, ask your doc first about your personal risks.

Safest ways to enjoy soy

Its OK to eat soy once a day in natural forms like edamame, and the foods below.

The latest soy research