25 Days of Healthy Holiday Goodies

Remember those Advent calendars you had as a child? The ones with the images of presents, sweets, or Christmas decorations hiding behind each cardboard "window"? You may be grown-up, but that doesn't mean you have to give up your old traditions.

Instead, we've created a digital advent calendar with delicious recipes for each day prior to Christmas. So preheat your oven and stock up on baking ingredients, because we've found 25 delicious seasonal treats for less than 300 calories per serving. Give them as gifts, bring them to parties, or set them out for Santaeveryone will enjoy something on a healthy eater's "nice" list.

December 2009

