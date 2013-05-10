Foodie Friday: Ronzoni Smart Taste pasta



It's best to get your nutrients naturallyvitamin C through oranges, fiber through whole grainsbut kids aren't always willing to eat a variety of veggies. Ronzoni Smart Taste pasta is fortified with vitamin D, calcium, and fiber so that you can feed kids what they want (and need) without turning into supermom.

The product: Ronzoni Smart Taste pasta ($1.68 for a 14.5-ounce box; available at grocery stores nationwide)

The taste factor: We sampled the penne rigate version of the pasta, and it had a nice mild taste with a smooth texture (some whole-wheat varieties can taste grainy). We simply added tomatoes, basil, plus a bit of Parmesan cheese and olive oil for a filling, delicious dinner.

The health factor: Vitamin D is quickly becoming a lifesaving vitamin. It's essential for bone health, and recent studies show that getting your share may lower the risk of cancer and extend your life. It's not found naturally in many food products, so this fortified pasta is an excellent way to ensure that kids (and adults) get their daily dose. And for fewer calories than most pastas, this variety includes 7 grams of fiber and 30% of your calcium needs for the day.

Why we love it: It's not easy to get kids to eat the things they need, so this pasta is a great building block for a balanced meal.