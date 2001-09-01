Foodie Friday: WineTime Bar

Vino lovers, rejoice! There's a new snack that combines the rich flavors of fruits and chocolate and the health benefits of your favorite red wine, without the threat of a hangover.

The product: WineTime bar ($3 per bar, $90 for a pack of 40; available online)

The taste factor: Sweet and satisfying, just like a nice glass of Pinot. Dates, almonds, dark chocolate, and cranberries add a rich taste. The bar also contains pomegranate, blueberry, and açai powders to add a distinctive fruity flavor layered beneath the chocolate. And there is the slightest hint of the tannin taste you get at the end of a sip of red wine.



The health factor: The bar contains high amounts of resveratrol, which is the antioxidant in red wine that is linked to healthy aging and heart health. And unlike the empty calories you get in wine, this bar contains 7 grams of fiber and 4 grams of protein. However, the bar does contain 19 grams of sugar and 2.5 grams of saturated fat, so enjoy it as a dessert (not breakfast).

Why we love it: For nondrinkers, this is a great way to get the health benefits of red wine.