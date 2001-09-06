Foodie Friday: KIND Snack Bars



What's better than a grab-and-go snack? One that tastes delicious and is made of natural ingredients.

The product: KIND snack bars ($2 per bar; available online and at select grocery stores nationwide)

The taste factor: Sweet and hearty. A lot of snack bars try to imitate candy bars by including a chocolate coating or sugary icing, but KIND makes these bars just as sweet using dried fruit, honey, and simple sugar. Because they're nut-based, you'll get heart-healthy fats and a little bit of protein in each bite. Most importantly, they satisfy a sweet craving without leaving me standing in front of the vending machine an hour later.

The health factor: Fruit and nuts are a healthy combination, and these bars are able to maintain their vital nutrients. Ranging from 150 (Almond and Cashew) to 210 (Almond, Walnut, and Macadamia) calories, these are a great portion-controlled snack. They are a good source of fiber and protein, and many are KIND Plus bars, which include added protein, antioxidants, calcium, and even omega-3s for a nutritional boost.

If you're following a low-fat diet, though, be sure to check the labels. Some of the bars have 5 grams of saturated fat (25% of the recommended amount), so be sure to watch your intake for the rest of the day.

Editors' pick: With more than 15 different varieties, it's hard to choose. However, the Mango and Macadamia has a unique and rich taste that hits the spot. As a bonus, it contains 20% of my recommended daily dose of calcium.

Why we love it: Not only are they hearty and healthy, but these bars are created with a conscience. This month, KIND is starting a social initiative, Do the KIND Thing, letting people turn their kind acts into up to $25,000 for the charity of their choice. To learn more about the project and how you can turn good deeds into cash for a cause, visit www.kindmovement.com when it launches on March 16.