Foodie Friday: Breyers YoCrunch 100 Calorie Packs



With adults eating about a quarter of their daily calories from snack foods, it's important that we're snacking on foods that add to our nutritional needs. These portion-controlled yogurts are only 100 calories, yet they pack 10% of your vitamin D and calcium needs for the day. That's what I call sweet.

The product: Breyers YoCrunch 100 calorie packs (approximately $3 for a four-pack; available at select grocery stores nationwide)

The taste factor: Refreshing, yet not too sweet. Nonfat vanilla, cheesecake, and strawberry yogurt create a low-cal backdrop to a sweet snack portion of cookies, candy, and granola. Because the yogurts are flavored with Truvia, a zero-calorie sweetener made from the stevia plant, the result is a wholesome snack that eases a sweet tooth without giving you a toothache.

The health factor: A snack for 100 calories? Pretty good. A snack that packs in calcium, vitamin D, and filling protein? Even better. However, this dessert-like treat does contain some added sugar, so use it when your candy bar and cookie cravings hit. It's perfect for an after-dinner snack or pre-gym pick-me-up.

Editors' pick: Flavors include cheesecake yogurt with graham cookie pieces, strawberry yogurt with granola, vanilla with chocolate chip cookie pieces, vanilla with chocolate crème cookie pieces, and vanilla with Nestle Buncha Crunch. Though all flavors were tasty, the cheesecake yogurt with graham cookies pieces won us over with decadent flavors and a creamy texture.

Why we love it: This snack gets major points for its portion-controlled, grab-and-go design. And its taste bud–pleasing flavors add a boost of vitamins while keeping your hand out of the cookie jar.