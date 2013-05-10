Feel Full Without Adding Calories



Just add veggies. Its a smart way to feel fullwithout loading up on calories.

Pile em on pizza. Adding spinach and mushrooms to calorie-dense foods like pizza and mac ‘n cheese helps you feel more satisfied with less food.

Soup up. Vegetable soups are “good-investment” foods, because they fill you up without filling you out.

Lighten chili. Replace half the meat in chili with diced sauteed zucchini, carrots, onions, and mushrooms for a healthful meal.

Bethenny Frankel is a celebrity natural-foods chef and owner of the baked-goods company bethennybakes.com.