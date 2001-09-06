Foodie Friday: Annie Chun's Sesame Seaweed Snacks



This salty snack is bound to have lovers and haters. If you love sushi (and your green veggies), this will be your new favorite snack. But if you're hesitant to try new foods, the seaweed taste may prove to be a little too strong.

The product: Annie Chun's Sesame Seaweed Snacks ($2 for a .35-oz. box; available online and grocery stores nationwide)

The taste factor: Salty. These paper-thin snacks are simply dried seaweed with a dash of oil and a sprinkle of salt. I thought they tasted a bit like the casing of certain sushi rolls, yet more savory. The seaweed taste isn't completely masked by the salt, so certain staffers wrinkled their noses, while two outspoken ones loved them, thinking of them as a replacement for potato chips or pretzels.

The health factor: With 25 calories for 10 sheets, you can consume this entire box for 50 calories (can't say that about a bag of chips, huh?). Plus, seaweed is rich in vitamin A and contains iron, calcium, and vitamin C. If you're looking for a good way to sneak in your veggies, these snacks aren't a bad choice. They'll satisfy your salt craving, but with only 1 gram of fiber and protein, you may be hungry later.

Why we love it: For those who crave salt, Annie Chun's seaweed snacks are a low-cal way to get your fix.