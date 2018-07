Quentin Bacon

Quentin Bacon

Ingredients

4 baking potatoes cut into wedges (leave skin on)

4 teaspoons olive oil

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄2 teaspoon black pepper

1⁄2 teaspoon paprika =

4 servings of French fries, 202 calories each

Directions

Rather than deep-fry potatoes, toss them in oil, sprinkle with spices, and bake at 425° for 35 minutes or until crisp. Oh, so good—and just about half the calories of regular fries.