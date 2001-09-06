Foodie Friday: Marathon of Miracles Bars



Have you wanted to participate in a marathon but cant get the motivation to train? Take the next best thing: Grab a Marathon of Miracles bar. The chewy, nutty bars are an all-natural treat, with all proceeds going toward a good cause.

The product: Marathon of Miracles bars ($24 for a 12-bar package; available online)

The taste factor: The soft, crumbly bars keep you full but also wanting more. The bars come in two varieties: fruit and nut and dark chocolate and nut. Both have the crunchiness of five savory treats: almonds, peanuts, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, and sunflower seeds. The fruit bar features blueberries, gogi berries, cranberries, and pomegranate for an all-natural sweet taste.

The health factor: Each bar contains 200 calories or less and boasts 8 grams of whole grains, 4 grams of fiber, and 7–8 grams of protein. The bars include antioxidant-rich fruits or dark chocolate and nuts held together by a mixture of organic agave syrup, oats, soy, and organic flaxseed.

Editors' pick: Dark Chocolate and Nut bar. Any healthy snack that includes dark chocolate is A-OK with us!

Why we love it: The cause behind these bars will make you want to grab another bite. The snack was created by Marathon of Miracles, an organization that helps promote cancer awareness and raises funds for cancer research. All net profits from the bars after taxes are donated to Marathon of Miracles cancer wellness programs.