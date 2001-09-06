Food Friday: Potato Flyers

Imagine digging into a bag of crunchy, salty chips that have only 180 calories and no saturated fat. Seems like a dream? The makers of Pirates Booty are now satisfying your need for a healthy salty snack.

The product: Pirate Brands Potato Flyers ($1.49 for a 1.5-ounce bag; available at local drugstores and grocery stores or online at amazon.com)

The taste factor: Crispy, with plenty of salty flavor. We loved that they had a slightly heartier texture than other chips, making the perfect crunch as we popped them into our mouths. And unlike baked chips, they had a more authentic savory flavor to satisfy your need to munch.

The health factor: Each bag contains 180 calories and 7.5 grams of fat (none saturated). The same quantity of potato chips will cost you well over 200 calories and double the amount of fat. This less-greasy version of regular chips is the perfect medium if you dont like the taste of baked chips. It does contain a good bit of sodium, so be sure to lay off the salt-shaker for the rest of the day.

Editors pick: Sea Salt and Vinegar. We like the idea of serving these with a grilled fish sandwich for a delicious fish-and-chips meal.

Why we love it: If baked chips dont satisfy your salt cravings, switch to these lighter, yet just as savory, versions of all your favorite chip flavors. They come in sour cream and onion, barbecue, and original flavors.