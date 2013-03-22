Foodie Friday: Vega Smoothies



Get healthy and go green by shaking up a Vega smoothie. These power-packed smoothies provide nutrients that will keep you going all day and reduce your carbon footprint at the same time.

The product: Vega Shake & Go Smoothies ($23.95 for one 300-gram package containing 12 servings; available at Whole Foods Markets and Myvega.com)

The taste factor: Vega smoothies come in four flavorsBodacious Berry, Choc-a-lot, Vanilla Almondilla, and Tropical Tangoand with only 6 grams of sugar per serving, they offer an all-natural taste to satisfy your sweet tooth.

You simply add this blend of plant protein, fruits, and veggies to one cup of water, and you have a low-cal, but filling breakfast, snack, or even dessert.

The health factor: One serving of Vega (25 grams or 2 tablespoons) provides 11 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber, and has 120 calories or less. The mixtures are made from all-natural, plant-based whole foods and contain omega-3s, probiotics, vitamin E, and two servings of veggies per smoothie.

And Vega smoothies also contribute to the health of the environment. Unlike a Vega smoothie, a traditional American breakfast contains animal products. As a result, the life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions from this breakfast are 38 times higher than those from a Vega smoothie, according to the company website. If you drink a Vega smoothie for breakfast for one year, thats equivalent to turning off a 60-watt light bulb for 12,500 hours, or 521 consecutive days.

Editors pick: Vanilla Almondilla is our favorite flavor, as it makes for a light and creamy treat.

Why we love it: Its simple and quick to preparejust mix, shake, and go! Vega also offers infusion and optimizer mixes that can add a nutritional boost to recipes, such as sorbets, pudding, banana bread, pancakes, and brownies.