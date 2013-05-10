Skinny-Up Breakfast: Tips From a Celebrity Chef

Getty ImagesGet a better start to your day with these tips from celebrity chef Bethenny Frankel.

Order smart. Enjoy your eggs Benedict over whole-grain toast, and skip the hollandaise or have it on the side and just use a tiny amount.

Go for oatmeal (even instant) instead of cereal. Whole oats arent processed and are a great source of whole grains.

Whip up healthier French toast. For each slice of whole-grain bread, dredge in a mixture of beaten egg whites plus 1 teaspoon of your favorite extract (lemon, almond, etc.) and a drop of Stevia sweetener; soak bread on both sides. Cook a few minutes on each side in a nonstick pan; drizzle with maple syrup and top with fruit.

Bite into better scones. Mix 2 cups oat flour, 1/4 cup plus 3 tablespoons raw sugar, 1 teaspoon baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 4 tablespoons vegetable shortening, 1 mashed banana, 1/2 cup soy milk, and 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract. (For moist scones, add blueberries.) Roll out to 1-inch thickness; cut with a biscuit cutter. Sprinkle lightly with raw sugar, and bake at 350° for 30 minutes, turning pan halfway through cook time.