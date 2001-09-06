FAQs: A Reality Check on Omega-3s

Q: How much of the good fats do I need each day?

A: Thats open to debate, but the Institute of Medicine says 1.1 grams (1,100 milligrams) a day is enough for women. You may need a combination of foods and supplements to reach that level. Studies indicate more is probably better.

Q: Will supplements give me fishy breath or burps?

A: A fishy odor or aftertaste is usually a sign of a poorly made product. Before buying, look for the words “molecularly distilled” on the label, a sign that any yucky stuff has been removed.

Q: Isnt fish risky because of all the contaminants?

A: Mercury and PCBs are cause for concern. But experts say seafood is safe for most of us as long as its limited to about two meals per week. For more info on safe fish here.